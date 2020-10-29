No Comments

How To Stay Warm in Your Convertible Year-Round

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Photo: General Motors

There’s nothing like spending a beautiful sunny day driving in your convertible with the top down. However, if you utilize your convertible as your daily driver, you will likely also face cold temperatures during your commutes. To make the most of your time in your convertible, no matter the weather, follow these tips to stay warm and cozy while the top is down.

Bundle up

If you decide to drive with the top down during the winter, make sure to dress in plenty of layers. That way if temperatures increase over the course of the day you can simply remove a layer of clothing. It’s also important to wear gloves since the last thing you want is to lose feeling in your fingers while on the road.

The Chevrolet Camaro Convertible

Photo: Chevrolet

Roll up the windows

Although your windshield already prevents wind from reaching your seat, you should also drive with your windows up to block out more cold breezes. This is especially helpful if you have passengers in the second row since the windshield alone doesn’t divert much wind from the backseat. If your convertible comes with a rear windscreen, be sure to use it in cold weather as well to better avoid rear turbulence.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray interior

Photo: Chevrolet

Put on the seat warmers

Heated seats and a heated steering wheel are perfect for staying warm in the winter, so take full advantage of these features if your convertible has them. Don’t hesitate to crank up the heat as well. It may seem strange to have both the top down and the heat on, but convertibles are made to handle these conditions.

Whether you drive your convertible in the summer or the winter, you can feel comfortable and at ease as long as you dress appropriately and use the right features.