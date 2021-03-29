No Comments

Hyundai Bayon SUV Coming to Europe

The Hyundai Bayon SUV will be sold in Europe

Photo: Hyundai

Drivers across Europe will soon have a new compact SUV option: the high-tech, high-value Hyundai Bayon.

Named after the French Basque city of Bayonne, the Bayon promises efficient performance, a wide range of infotainment and safety technologies, and plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Its dimensions appear to be a bit smaller than the Hyundai Kona.

“As the SUV body type continues growing in popularity throughout the world, Hyundai saw a demand for a model capable of navigating European cities while at the same time providing enough space to meet customers’ needs,” said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Hyundai Motor Europe’s vice president of marketing and product. To meet that demand, Hyundai developed the Bayon.

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Bayon features and specs

The Bayon’s exterior incorporates Hyundai’s well-proportioned Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, which includes a wide grille, three-part LED headlamps, and dynamic lines. The Bayon is available in nine exterior paint colors and offers a two-tone roof option.

Photo: Hyundai

Under the hood, multiple engine options are available for this FWD-only vehicle. The standard 1.2-liter gas engine makes 84 horsepower and comes paired to a five-speed manual transmission. There’s also an available 1.0-liter turbo engine that puts out 100 horsepower and features a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual clutch gearboxes. A variant of this turbo engine with mild hybrid technology delivers a boosted 120 horsepower.

Photo: Hyundai

The Bayon’s spacious interior comes trimmed in standard black cloth. With the rear seats folded down, there’s room for up to 42.5 cubic feet of cargo. Customers can choose between an 8-inch touch screen or twin 10.25-inch displays, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included on both. The Bayon also offers an extensive lineup of standard and optional safety systems, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and Parking Assist.

