Hyundai Canada Breaks August Sales Record

The Kona is Hyundai’s bestselling vehicle in Canada

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai notched a major accomplishment to celebrate in Canada last month — its best August sales performance in history.

For the month, Hyundai Canada sold a record 13,313 vehicles — a 0.4 percent increase compared to August 2019. Retail sales were even better, as the automaker posted a 6 percent gain. Hyundai’s increased proportion of retail sales has allowed it to weather a decrease in fleet sales, which were down 34 percent in August.

Reflecting the popularity of the segment and the diversity of Hyundai’s selection, more than 71 percent of the automaker’s August sales came from SUVs. In the past year or so, Hyundai has expanded its SUV lineup to range from the small Venue to the three-row Palisade flagship.

“Hyundai is the one to watch. The incredible consumer demand for our products speak volumes about the strengthening of our brands, as we are continuing to challenge and outperform key competitors in the market,” said Ken Maisonville, Hyundai Canada’s director of national sales. “A number of strong market-leading products like the Kona, Palisade, and Venue have continued to drive high retail demand despite these difficult times.”

The Hyundai Palisade

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Canada sales leaders for August

The Kona has enjoyed massive success in the Canadian market, and that trend continued in October. The compact SUV led all Hyundai vehicles with 3,683 units sold for a 58.8 percent year-over-year increase.

The next two highest sellers for Hyundai Canada weren’t quite as impressive. The Elantra sedan sold 2,599 units but was down 35.6 percent. The Tucson SUV sold 2,455 units for a 30.2 percent decrease.

Further down the list of top sellers were several models that excelled in August. The Palisade posted 874 sales for a 20.6 percent increase. The Ioniq was up 37.7 percent with 530 units sold. The Sonata sedan and Veloster hatchback made solid gains as well: 10.7 percent and 43.7 percent, respectively. Still in its first year of availability, the Venue made its mark with 1,138 sales for the month.

With new versions of the Tucson and the Elantra coming soon, Hyundai Canada is looking forward to continued sales success to close out 2020 and start the new year.