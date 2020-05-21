No Comments

Hyundai Canada Makes Big PPE Donation to Ontario Hospital

Members of the Hyundai Canada executive team donate gloves and masks to the Markham Stouffville Hospital

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Canada is doing its part to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, donating thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Markham Stouffville Hospital in Ontario.

The automaker donated the equivalent 152,000 gloves and 100,000 masks to the hospital at the end of April, providing health workers with the essential gear they need to safely treat virus patients. Part of the Hyundai Canada PPE contribution was the physical items themselves, and part was funds for the hospital to buy the items for itself.

Hyundai Canada has been based in Markham for nearly four decades, so it’s especially appropriate that the company would support its own community hospital.

“While we may be physically apart, we are seeing communities come together more than ever before,” said Dan Romano, Hyundai Canada’s president and CEO. “Markham has proudly been our home for many years. We’re happy to do whatever we can to support our neighbors, especially the frontline workers who are working tirelessly to keep our community safe.”

Hyundai Canada has been working with the Markham Stouffer Hospital since the pandemic’s onset, looking for ways to provide support and assistance. In March, Hyundai Canada gave the hospital all the masks it had on hand at local facilities.

“Hyundai’s generous donation to Markham Stouffville Hospital directly reflects the values at the heart of our community,” said Suzette Strong, CEO of the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation. “This contribution that puts lifesaving equipment into the hands of our frontline health care workers is helping ensure our community receives the critical care it needs in this fight against COVID-19. Thank you, Hyundai Canada, for your support during this challenging time.”

This Hyundai Canada PPE donation is just one of the many actions the company has taken during the pandemic. It’s also supported a variety of community initiatives and boosted the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada with a $100,000 emergency relief donation.