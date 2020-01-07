No Comments

Hyundai Sales Take End-of-Year Dip in December

Hyundai Elantra sales were up 24 percent in December

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America ended December with a modest dip in monthly sales, reporting a 1 percent decline compared to the same month in 2018.

Overall, the automaker sold 64,720 vehicles for the month, just off the 65,107 it sold in December 2018. However, a 9 percent gain in retail sales helped Hyundai make up for a 27 percent drop in fleet sales to nearly break even.

Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of national sales, noted that the last three months of the year were a period of strong growth for the retail side. “We closed the year strong with retail sales increasing by 13 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to our now complete SUV lineup with seven different options for customers.”

For December, that SUV lineup accounted for 61 percent of Hyundai’s retail sales and nearly 54 percent of total sales.

Hyundai Sales Champs for December

At the individual model level, only a couple of Hyundai vehicles scored sales growth for the month. The Elantra battled declining demand for sedans to finish the year with a 24 percent increase. The Santa Fe SUV was up 6 percent, not counting the three-row Santa Fe XL. Although it hasn’t been around long enough for a year-over-year comparison, the new Palisade SUV sold 5,654 units for its best month so far.

The new year is looking fairly promising sales-wise for Hyundai. Along with the popular Palisade, the automaker also has an all-new version of the Sonata sedan, the new subcompact Venue SUV, and the soon-to-be-refreshed eco-friendly Ioniq lineup. Later this year, the next-generation 2021 Hyundai Tucson will be arriving as well.

