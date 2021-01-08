No Comments

December Sales Gain Helps Hyundai End 2020 on High Note

The Santa Fe was Hyundai’s sales leader for December

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America finished 2020 with a flourish, posting a 2 percent increase in sales for December. And despite a tough year brought on by a global pandemic, the automaker was also able to report a 1 percent annual retail sales gain.

In December, Hyundai sold a total of 66,278 vehicles. Retail sales were especially strong, increasing 12 percent with 57,777 units moved.

Over all of 2020, Hyundai sales added up to 622,269 units. Although this total represented a 10 percent decline, the automaker pointed out that it was still able to lead the industry in retail and overall market share gain for the year. Hyundai also achieved a new annual SUV record: 402,661 units sold for a 9 percent gain.

“We have to give a lot of credit to our Hyundai dealers,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of national sales. “It was their ingenuity and resiliency that sustained us through this challenging year and positioned the company for future growth.”

Hyundai December sales leaders

For the month, all of Hyundai’s major SUV models earned increased sales. The Santa Fe was the overall sales leader at 12,500 units — a 20.7 percent gain. The Tucson was up 5.8 percent, the Kona rose 25 percent, the Palisade gained 43.6 percent, and the Venue soared a whopping 235 percent.

A pair of Hyundai cars enjoyed solid increases as well. The Sonata notched a 13.4 percent gain, while the Ioniq was up an impressive 75.1 percent.

For the year as a whole, Hyundai’s biggest sellers were (in order) the Tucson, the Elantra sedan, the Santa Fe, the Palisade, the Sonata, and the Kona.

Hyundai should be poised for another strong sales performance in the new year. Bestselling models like the Santa Fe, Elantra, and Sonata boast attractive redesigns or refreshes. The all-new 2022 Tucson is coming soon, too. To cap it all off, Hyundai may even bring a new pickup truck model, the Santa Cruz, into production by the end of 2021.