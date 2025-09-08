Hyundai Gives a First Look at Its Bold New Design for Upcoming Compact EV

Hyundai has unveiled Concept THREE, a futuristic compact electric vehicle that blends sharp aesthetics with affordability.

Revealed ahead of its full debut at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, the model is set to compete directly with entry-level EVs from major brands like Tesla and Kia.

With its sculpted metallic surfaces and aerodynamic silhouette, Concept THREE pushes the boundaries of conventional design. Yet its ambitions go beyond looks—the compact hatchback enters a crowded market with a competitive price and a bold message: futuristic EVs can be both striking and within reach.

A Bold Aesthetic Language Anchored in Metal

The Concept THREE introduces Hyundai’s new design language, described by the company as “Art of Steel.” It focuses on how metal can be shaped, bent, and sliced to create a fluid yet precise form. This language is manifested through crisp intersections, angular sculpting, and a distinctive new body style referred to as the “Aero Hatch.”

Supercar Blondie, notes that the vehicle’s overall appearance leans more toward spaceship than hatchback, deliberately breaking from traditional compact car templates. The design intentionally merges futuristic geometry with familiar proportions, offering a vehicle that feels forward-looking without abandoning its identity as a functional compact EV.

Hyundai is positioning this as more than just a concept—it’s a stylistic benchmark for its future IONIQ models, suggesting that its electric fleet is headed in a direction that privileges both art and efficiency.

Pricing Signals and Competitive Placement

While full production details remain under wraps, early pricing reports suggest that the Concept THREE could start at approximately $33,700. According to Electrek, that figure places the model in direct competition with the Kia EV2, another affordable compact EV that’s gaining attention in the lower-priced segment.

The timing is significant. With U.S. federal EV tax credits of $7,500 set to expire at the end of September, Hyundai appears to be positioning the Concept THREE as a realistic choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking electric alternatives.

Hyundai move could undercut Tesla’s long-promised, yet undelivered, affordable EV offering. That creates a potential shift in perception: from Hyundai as a fast follower to a brand capable of setting pace in a key segment of the electric vehicle market.

Early Reactions and a Shifting Industry Landscape

Public reaction to the Concept THREE has been varied. Some online responses cited by Supercar Blondie express fatigue with what they see as “soulless” or derivative EV design. Others, however, have praised Hyundai’s willingness to introduce bold visuals without inflating the price tag.

Behind the surface commentary lies a broader trend: while Tesla continues to lead U.S. EV sales, its dominance is increasingly being challenged. Automakers like Hyundai and General Motors are accelerating new model releases, focusing on both innovation and accessibility.

The Hyundai Concept THREE is not just a styling exercise but a market signal. It suggests that Hyundai is fully invested in the next wave of EVs, one where design, price, and purpose are more tightly integrated.

