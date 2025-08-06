Hyundai Hit with Class Action Lawsuit: This Best-Selling Model Is at the Center of the Scandal

The Hyundai Palisade, a big name in the SUV world, is now caught in a legal wrangle. A class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyundai over issues with the Palisade’s braking system. This news affects not only current and future Palisade owners but also puts a spotlight on Hyundai’s reputation and finances.

How the Hyundai Palisade took off

The Hyundai Palisade is the biggest ride in Hyundai’s lineup and one of its biggest hits. Launched during a surge in the SUV market and right around the start of the pandemic, it quickly won over many buyers with its roomy design and up-to-date features. But now, safety concerns linked to its braking system might put a damper on its success.

Claims of braking glitches

A class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, accusing Hyundai of not addressing a serious stopping issue with the Palisade. The suit alleges that defects exist in the anti-lock braking system (ABS) and/or the traction control system of 2023-2025 Hyundai Palisade SUVs. Specifically, it claims that on uneven or rough roads, these vehicles misread wheel speeds, which leads to longer stopping distances.

Reportedly, the problem comes from wheel speed sensors that seem to misread wheel slippage and trigger a delayed response from the ABS module (meaning the brakes take a bit longer to act). This flaw raises safety worries for anyone driving on bumpy or uneven roads.

A plaintiff’s experience and what Hyundai knew

One of the plaintiffs, Camille Maldonado, said she noticed this “ABS defect” soon after buying her 2024 Palisade. She mentioned that about once a week, while driving on rough roads, her vehicle would feel like it was sliding and would take longer than expected to stop. Even after she brought it up with her dealer, they told her that this ABS behavior was normal.

The lawsuit also claims that Hyundai was aware of these issues from pre-production testing, design reviews, and early customer complaints shared on forums like Reddit. An examination of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows nearly 200 complaints about similar braking problems. Despite all these reports, regulators haven’t launched an investigation into the matter.

What about similar models?

Interestingly, the Kia Telluride—a vehicle built in the same factory as the Palisade—has not reported the same braking problems. This difference might sway how consumers feel about and decide between the two models.

What the lawsuit is asking for

The plaintiffs argue that they might have thought twice about buying the vehicle—or would have asked for a price drop—if they’d known about these alleged braking issues in advance. They’re seeking damages and other remedies because they believe Hyundai didn’t sort out the problem.

Right now, the lawsuit is in its early days, and none of these claims have been tried in court. Hyundai has been asked for their side of the story, but they’re not expected to comment publicly while the case is ongoing.

As the legal proceedings continue, everyone’s watching closely to see how Hyundai handles these allegations—an outcome that might set new standards for how car makers ensure safety for their customers.