Hyundai Kona Repeats as Autotrader Top 10 Pick for Recent Grads

Photo: Hyundai

Efficiency, affordability, and value stand among the top priorities for many car shoppers — but they’re especially important if you just graduated from college. The Hyundai Kona SUV delivers on all of these qualities, and that’s why it’s been named to Autotrader’s list of 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates for the second straight year.

Per Autotrader, the 2018-2020 Hyundai Kona and all other vehicles on this list have at least two things in common. They can be found used or new for less than $25,000, and their fuel-efficiency ratings are at least 30 mpg combined.

“The Hyundai Kona is one of those small, affordable cars that are so much fun and have such a unique character that it really feels like a much more expensive car,” said Autotrader Executive Editor Brian Moody. “In the world of $25,000 cars, new or used, the Hyundai Kona is worth a test drive.”

The Kona’s best features for recent grads

One of the Hyundai Kona’s most attractive aspects is its generous selection of standard tech — even on the base SE trim. All models get a 7-inch color touch-screen display that runs Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth. Standard safety features include a Rear View Monitor with parking guidance, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist.

Photo: Hyundai

With its subcompact but sporty dimensions, the Kona is designed to make an impression. Autotrader singled out its lively exterior paint color options, which include Surf Blue, Sunset Orange, and Lime Twist.

The Kona manages to be fairly roomy inside, with nearly 40 inches of front headroom and more than 41 inches of front legroom. The rear seats can be folded down to open up nearly 46 cubic feet of total cargo space.

The Kona’s small size helps it achieve solid fuel efficiency. Models with FWD and a 2.0-liter turbo engine get an estimated 27 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway to go with their 30 mpg combined rating.

To learn more about the Kona — including details on its upcoming 2022 redesign — check out our Hyundai coverage here at The News Wheel.