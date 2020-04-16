No Comments

Hyundai Offers Warranty Extensions Through June 30

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Company already boasts a warranty that’s among the best in the auto industry. Now the company is providing coverage extension for certain vehicles to boost owners’ peace of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., this new policy applies to Hyundai vehicles under a five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty or a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. For vehicle owners whose warranties expire between March and June, Hyundai will extend that coverage to June 30.

Globally, more than 1.2 million Hyundai vehicles qualify for warranty extensions.

Owner Assurance: Find out more about Hyundai’s extensive vehicle ownership benefits

Getty image from NLM Flickr

Why is Hyundai offering warranty extensions?

As part of the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, many dealership showrooms are closed. However, service departments have typically been considered essential businesses and allowed to stay open. This can be confusing for customers who aren’t sure whether it’s appropriate or even lawful to leave home and get the service they need.

With Hyundai’s new policy, customers can feel more at ease about staying home and not have to worry about losing out on covered service or repairs if their warranty is about to end.

“This is another great example of how we have our customer’s back and continue to reinforce America’s Best Warranty,” said Barry Ratzlaff, Hyundai Motor America’s chief customer officer. “While most Hyundai dealers are open to provide service, we want our customers to feel comfortable visiting their dealerships for warranty work and any vehicle service.”

For customers who do opt to bring vehicles in for service, Hyundai dealerships have implemented an array of safety practices. Many service departments offer vehicle pickup and dropoff so customers don’t have to go in themselves. Hyundai also allows dealerships to use electronic signatures and other digital practices for no-contact repair authorizations and other interactions. And, of course, service departments are sure to carefully clean vehicles after completing work.

No matter what customers decide to do about vehicle service during the pandemic, Hyundai’s actions should help them balance their need for repairs and maintenance with the responsible behavior needed to counteract COVID-19.

Hyundai Car Care: What to expect as part of your vehicle’s warranty coverage