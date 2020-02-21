No Comments

Hyundai Palisade Scores Cars.com Best of 2020 Award

Photo: Hyundai

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade recently racked up its second major award from Cars.com, winning the automotive website’s prestigious Best of 2020 designation.

According to Cars.com, “quality, innovation, and value” are the key criteria for this annual award. All new or completely redesigned models are eligible for consideration.

The site’s editors were most impressed by the Palisade’s value. Despite pricing that starts out at less than $32,000 and tops out short of $50,000, the Palisade rivals much costlier luxury SUVs by combining high-quality materials and versatile design with a generous array of technologies and easy-to-drive dynamics. It’s also backed by Hyundai’s extensive five-year/60,000-mile warranty.

“This accolade reinforces Hyundai’s commitment to creating an exceptional overall driving and riding experience,” said Scott Margason, Hyundai Motor America’s director of product planning.

Photo: Hyundai

The Palisade’s cabin drew praise from Cars.com for its family-friendly features. These include up to seven USB charging ports, spacious second and third rows with room for up to eight people, available power-folding seats, and plenty of cargo space even with all the rows in use.

Editors liked the Palisade’s performance, too. They noted that the vehicle is easy to steer, rides comfortably, and moves confidently with plenty of V6 power. Selectable drive modes, available AWD, and an independent multilink rear suspension help the Palisade handle well even when road conditions aren’t the greatest.

Beyond these qualities, the Palisade also presents a host of high-tech features that improve safety and connectivity for everyone aboard. Standard SmartSense technologies help prevent frontal collisions, keep the vehicle centered in its lane, and make parking more manageable. Premium technologies on higher trims include wireless charging, a 10.25-inch navigation system, and a Surround View Monitor.

The editors of Cars.com have already recognized the Palisade’s excellence compared to its fellow full-size family haulers. Earlier this winter, the site named Hyundai’s flagship utility vehicle as the winner of its 2020 3-Row SUV Challenge.

