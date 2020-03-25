No Comments

[PHOTOS] Hyundai Reveals Futuristic Prophecy Concept EV

Photo: Hyundai

The stunning new Hyundai Prophecy concept EV presents an exceptionally sleek exterior silhouette, a futuristically refined interior, and autonomous driving capabilities.

“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons,” said SangYup Lee, head of the Hyundai Global Design Center. “A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by Prophecy. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”

The aerodynamic exterior of the Prophecy concept features a long wheelbase, short overhangs, curved sides, and a dramatically raked rear with an integrated spoiler. The underbody is built with a special air intake that cools the batteries.

Transparent acrylic material is incorporated into the spoiler, headlamps, and camera monitoring system to show off the beautifully crafted components inside. The lighting systems use advanced pixel lamp lights with unique design elements.

Inside the Prophecy concept, the driver’s seat is flanked by a pair of comfortably positioned joysticks that can be used to control the vehicle and access a variety of other functions. When the vehicle is in autonomous mode, the dashboard can swivel down to reveal a horizontal display screen that stretches from pillar to pillar.

Passenger comfort in the Prophecy is enhanced by advanced air purification measures, low-intensity ambient lighting, and premium yet eco-friendly cabin materials that promote relaxation and calm.

Overall, the Prophecy concept combines Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and the latest EV architecture to create a look that could go on to heavily influence the automaker’s production vehicles in years to come.

Hyundai Prophecy concept EV photos:

