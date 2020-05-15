No Comments

Hyundai Sales Surpass Expectations in April

The Tucson SUV was Hyundai’s top seller in April

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai sales exceeded industry forecasts in April, even as auto dealers continued to feel the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the month, Hyundai sold 33,968 vehicles in the U.S. That’s a 39 percent decrease from April of the previous year. However, that result is considerably more positive than initial predictions that had sales falling 80 percent.

Although Hyundai’s retail sales were down 28 percent, they were up 6 percent compared to March — a promising sign for the future. Fleet sales declined 74 percent but only made up 10 percent of Hyundai’s total sales.

“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the auto industry in April, but Hyundai sales showed some resiliency thanks to the ingenuity of our dealers and being first to market with robust customer assistance programs,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of national sales. “Sales varied significantly across regions. We focused on supporting sales in areas that transitioned from showroom retail to digital and contactless retail sales and service. We look forward to supporting our dealers and customers as cities, counties, and states slowly reopen and we begin returning to work after this tragic pandemic.”

All Hyundai models that were available in April 2019 posted sales decreases compared to that month. However, one model’s performance did offer cause for celebration. Although its overall sales were down 2.8 percent, the Tucson SUV was able to post a 7 percent increase in retail sales for the month.

The Tucson’s strong showing in a tough market coincided with a big milestone for the model. In April, the Tucson sold its 1 millionth unit in the U.S. Since its introduction in 2004, the Tucson has become one of Hyundai’s top sellers. Its popularity should only continue to grow, with a redesign expected for the 2021 model year.