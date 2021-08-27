No Comments

Hyundai Shows Off High-Performance Elantra N

Photo: Hyundai

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has arrived, boasting a dizzying array of high-performance upgrades and race-inspired styling elements that will make it a perfect fit for the automaker’s fast-growing N lineup of “Everyday Sports Cars.”

“Elantra N is the purest expression of our mission to date,” said Till Wartenberg, the executive who heads up Hyundai’s N Brand.

Photo: Hyundai

Elantra N performance

Under the hood, the Elantra N carries a 2.0-liter turbo engine that makes 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission or a six-speed manual.

All Elantra N models come with an N Corner Carving Differential, Launch Control, and a variable exhaust valve system to maximize power and agility. Large brake rotors with high-friction pads provide extra stopping power. DCT models get N Grin Shift, N Power Shift, and N Track Sense Shift settings for even more exciting performance.

The Elantra N’s design boasts all sorts of enhancements to enable extra speed, power, and maneuverability. These include a lightweight integrated drive axle, a more rigid body, an insulated front suspension, and torque-feedback power steering.

Photo: Hyundai

Elantra N styling and features

Unique N-specific styling features communicate the Elantra N’s high-performance nature. A wing spoiler and rear diffuser boost aerodynamics. Other design elements include N brake calipers, a lower front fascia lip spoiler, dual exhaust outlets, and a red strip that runs around the bottom of the entire vehicle.

The interior is N-branded throughout, including the steering wheel, shifter, seats, and pedals. The N sport seats are lower and thinner than normal seats to add to the high-performance driving experience.

The Elantra N’s infotainment screen features race-inspired gaming-style graphics. The digital instrument cluster is set up to display key driving information for track and road driving. The Elantra N also comes with an enhanced natural language voice recognition system and a full suite of advanced driver-assist technologies like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist.

Joining high-powered models like the Veloster N and Kona N, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N will arrive at dealerships sometime this winter.