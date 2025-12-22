Hyundai Teases New Production-Ready EV, Its Largest Model to Date

While technical details are limited, the model is confirmed to be production-ready and will showcase 800-volt charging along with what Hyundai calls “state-of-the-art electric technology.”

The teaser comes as Europe prepares to loosen its upcoming ban on combustion engine vehicles. Even so, Hyundai remains committed to its EV rollout, particularly in the European market, where the automaker will expand its lineup with this new addition. The model is not a concept but an actual vehicle that will join Hyundai’s growing fleet of electric offerings.

Speculation Points to an Electric Staria

Though Hyundai hasn’t named the model, strong indications suggest it may be a fully electric version of the Hyundai Staria, a large people mover currently offered with gasoline, diesel, and hybrid powertrains since its launch in 2021. The only teaser image released shows a full-width LED light bar, a design detail reminiscent of the Staria’s distinctive look.

Initial reports of a purely electric Staria surfaced in mid-2024, stating that the vehicle would launch in 2026. With a length of 5.25 meters (206.9 inches), the Staria is even longer than the Ioniq 9, Hyundai’s existing three-row electric SUV, which already stretches over five meters (nearly 200 inches). This positions the Staria as a logical candidate for the title of Hyundai’s largest EV.

The same report identified Europe, Australia, and Thailand as priority markets for the electric van, which is expected to reach up to 20,000 global sales annually. Hyundai’s own statement that the upcoming EV will “supplement the brand’s existing lineup” further supports the idea that this will be a new category of electric vehicle rather than another large SUV.

2021 Hyundai Staria – © Hyundai

High-Voltage Architecture Signals Serious Intent

The new EV will feature an 800-volt charging system, aligning with Hyundai’s push toward high-efficiency electric platforms already seen in models like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. Though no additional specs have been confirmed, Hyundai refers to the vehicle as incorporating “state-of-the-art electric technology,” indicating that it is far more than a preliminary concept.

The automaker has clarified that this is a model, not a concept, which signals clear production intentions. The choice of words suggests Hyundai aims to begin manufacturing the vehicle in the near future, rather than gauging interest through a prototype. The teaser is deliberately cryptic, but the branding language is consistent with recent production rollouts from Hyundai’s EV division.

Hyundai and Kia to Headline a Revived Auto Show

Hyundai’s unveiling will take place at the Brussels Motor Show, which opens its doors on January 9. The event will also feature several other global premieres, including new models from Kia, Hyundai’s sister brand. Kia is set to debut its smallest electric model yet, the EV2, alongside GT performance variants of the EV3, EV4, and EV5.

Hyundai and Kia are among 64 automotive brands confirmed for the show, an indication that traditional auto expos are not entirely obsolete in the digital era. The article notes that while minivans may not be the most exciting segment, their presence at such an event reflects the companies’ belief in the continued relevance of in-person industry showcases—even in the age of TikTok.