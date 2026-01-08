Hyundai Teases a New EV Reveal in Cryptic Videos, Is It the IONIQ 3?

Hyundai is preparing to unveil a new electric vehicle (EV) in just days, with teasers suggesting that the IONIQ 3, a more compact and affordable model, will be the star of the show. Set to debut at the Brussels Motor Show on January 9, 2026, the IONIQ 3 is expected to fill a crucial gap in Hyundai’s lineup, positioned between the Kona Electric and the IONIQ 5. The cryptic videos released by Hyundai are fueling anticipation for this new addition to the IONIQ family.

This latest move from Hyundai follows a successful year in 2025, which saw the launch of the IONIQ 9 and the high-performance IONIQ 6 N. Now, the automaker is focusing on expanding its range of more accessible, compact electric vehicles. The IONIQ 3 is expected to bring a fresh design to the Ioniq series while providing an affordable EV option in response to the growing demand for smaller, budget-friendly electric cars in Europe.

IONIQ 3: The Compact EV to Fill the Gap

Hyundai is no stranger to electric vehicles, with the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 making significant waves in the EV market. The IONIQ 3, however, will be the brand’s first compact electric vehicle under the Ioniq banner. The IONIQ 3 will fill the space between the Kona Electric and the IONIQ 5, offering a more affordable option for European customers. With a starting price anticipated to be around £25,000 ($33,700), it will target consumers who are looking for a smaller, more budget-conscious EV.

This compact EV is expected to be in direct competition with other models in the market, such as the Kia EV3 and Volkswagen ID.3. Its dimensions will be similar to those of these rivals, offering a practical yet stylish design for city driving. The IONIQ 3’s affordability and smaller size are key factors in Hyundai’s strategy to appeal to the increasing demand for smaller electric cars, particularly in Europe.

The “Art of Steel” Concept

The design of the IONIQ 3 marks a significant step forward for Hyundai’s EV lineup. Drawing inspiration from the brand’s “Art of Steel” concept, which emphasizes advanced steel technology, the IONIQ 3 is expected to feature a radical new design that reimagines the compact EV silhouette. Hyundai has hinted at a “hot hatch” design for the IONIQ 3, which would make it a departure from more traditional compact EV designs.

The IONIQ 3’s dimensions, 4,287 mm in length, 1,940 mm in width, and 1,428 mm in height, with a 2,722 mm wheelbase, suggest that it will be a well-proportioned, compact vehicle. These measurements are comparable to models like the Kia EV3 and the Volkswagen ID.3, placing it squarely in the competitive compact EV category. Hyundai’s emphasis on advanced materials and design suggests that the IONIQ 3 will not only look modern but also be built with durability and performance in mind.

The Hyundai Concept THREE EV, a preview of the IONIQ 3 – © Hyundai

Hyundai’s Strategy for the European Market

The IONIQ 3 is set to play a pivotal role in Hyundai’s strategy for the European market, where there is increasing demand for smaller, more affordable electric vehicles. The automaker has identified this gap in the market and is positioning the IONIQ 3 to meet that need. While the IONIQ 3 is expected to be available in Europe, it is not anticipated to be launched in the United States. This is likely due to the U.S. market’s preference for larger vehicles, like SUVs and trucks, and the fact that compact cars are not as popular there.

Hyundai has already established a strong presence in Europe with models like the Kona Electric, and the IONIQ 3 is expected to further bolster its position in this growing market. By focusing on affordable electric cars, Hyundai is aiming to capture the attention of consumers who are looking for practical, sustainable transportation options without breaking the bank.