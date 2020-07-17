No Comments

Hyundai Tucson, Veloster No. 1 in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Photo: Hyundai

Two Hyundai vehicles — the Tucson and the Veloster — claimed the No. 1 ranking for their segments in the 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

Meet the 2020 Tucson: Learn more about Hyundai’s award-winning SUV

The Hyundai Tucson took the top initial quality score in the compact SUV segment, while the Veloster landed atop the compact sporty car segment.

“Outperforming the best vehicles in a segment is always a major milestone for Hyundai,” said Barry Ratzlaff, Hyundai Motor America’s chief customer officer. “These accomplishments are a testament to the entire company’s dedication, including design, engineering, manufacturing, service, field teams, and our dealer partners, to deliver the highest quality vehicles to our customers.”

The annual Initial Quality Study surveys how many problems new car buyers experience during the first 90 days of ownership. Vehicles are assessed according to how many problems per 100 vehicles are reported across nine categories. Models with lower scores are ranked higher.

Beyond the Tucson and Veloster, three other Hyundai vehicles were ranked highly by J.D. Power for their initial quality. The Hyundai Accent finished second in the small car segment, the Elantra made it to No. 2 in the compact car segment, and the Santa Fe came in third in the midsize SUV segment. As a brand, Hyundai experienced fewer problems per 100 vehicles than the industry average.

Stand Out on the Street: It’s not hard when you’re driving the 2020 Hyundai Veloster

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

More on the Tucson and Veloster

The five-passenger Tucson is a perennial bestseller for Hyundai. The 2020 model comes with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple SmartSense safety technologies, and nearly 62 cubic feet of total cargo space. AWD is available on every model, and the three highest trims also receive a more powerful 181-horsepower engine.

With its quirky three-door hatchback design, the Veloster is easily Hyundai’s most distinctive model. It’s well-stocked with standard active safety systems and infotainment technologies, with options like a two-tone black roof, LED lighting, and leather seats available on certain models. Three Turbo trims offer heightened performance, sport-tuned steering, and an eager 201-horsepower engine.

To keep up with all the latest news about Hyundai vehicles, awards, and more, be sure to make The News Wheel one of your regular pit stops.