This Iconic Land Rover Name Returns on March 31 With an All-New Electrified Model

Land Rover is preparing the return of the Freelander, more than a decade after it disappeared from the lineup. The model will debut globally on March 31, 2026, in a completely reimagined form developed through a joint venture with Chery.

A first teaser image has already been released, offering an early look at the SUV’s design. The project marks a strategic shift, as the new Freelander will not be built directly by Land Rover but by CJLR, a partnership established in 2024.

The revival of the Freelander name signals a broader ambition to target both the Chinese domestic market and international buyers. The model will serve as the foundation of a wider range of electrified vehicles under a new global NEV (New Energy Vehicle) positioning.

A Redesigned SUV With a Rugged Identity

The first teaser highlights the front end of the upcoming Freelander, focusing on the right side of the fascia. It reveals a boxy and upright design, with a headlight embedded in a dark trim element and a distinctive lighting signature.

The overall proportions suggest a vehicle built with off-road capability in mind. Short overhangs, a tall stance, and a squared silhouette point toward a design language reminiscent of earlier Land Rover Discovery models. According to Motor1, the SUV is expected to measure around 16.4 feet (5.0 meters) in length, making it a relatively large vehicle within its segment.

Some styling cues are also said to draw inspiration from the Jaecoo lineup, though details remain limited at this stage.

(2012) Land Rover Freelander 2 – © Land Rover

Interior and Configuration Details Emerge

While the exterior remains only partially revealed, a few elements about the interior have been confirmed. The new Freelander will feature a six-seat configuration, indicating a focus on space and versatility.

The cabin is expected to emphasize premium materials alongside a technology-oriented layout. Multiple screens are likely to be integrated into the dashboard, reflecting current trends in connected vehicle design. These features align with the positioning of the model as a modern, globally targeted SUV. No further specifications regarding interior design or equipment have been disclosed so far.

(2012) Land Rover Freelander 2 – © Land Rover

Electrified Platform and Global Ambitions

The new Freelander will be part of a broader electrified strategy led by the CJLR joint venture. Positioned as a global NEV brand, the lineup will include not only fully electric models but also range-extended and hybrid variants.

The powertrain is expected to combine several operating modes. The system will support series-hybrid functionality, where a gasoline engine acts as a generator, as well as parallel-hybrid driving, allowing transitions between electric, hybrid, and combustion-powered modes.

Rumors cited by the same source mention a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine developed by Ateco, a Chery subsidiary, paired with dual electric motors, one on each axle, and batteries supplied by CATL.

The Freelander’s rollout will prioritize China and other global markets, though it will not be available in the United States.