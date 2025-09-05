Mercedes Unveils Glc Electric With Record-Breaking Dashboard Screen

This innovative display, introduced just days before its official reveal at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, marks a significant leap in interior technology for the brand.

Unifying what were once separate driver, central, and passenger displays, the new Hyperscreen in the GLC electric sets a brand-first by consolidating everything into one continuous 99.3 cm panel. As reported by L’Automobile Magazine, even the high-end EQS and CLA models featured multiple screens housed under one glass pane—this is the first time Mercedes implements a true single-slab display.

The development signals a strategic shift for Mercedes-Benz in the electric SUV space. By integrating a highly visual and tactile user interface, the German carmaker not only reinforces its premium tech image but also responds to mounting pressure from competitors like BMW and Tesla, which are actively redefining cockpit ergonomics in the EV sector. The GLC electric will also be the first in its segment to deploy such an expansive dashboard setup, a move that could set new standards for user interaction.

A Seamless Slab of 99.3 CM and Over 1,000 Led Lights

At the heart of the new GLC electric interior lies a massive 99.3 cm (39.1 inch) wide Hyperscreen panel that spans the entire dashboard. It is not simply about size—the screen boasts a matricial backlight system with over 1,000 LEDs that can be individually controlled. This matrix allows brightness to be adjusted in separate zones depending on ambient light conditions, shadows, or even to reduce distraction for the driver.

Mercedes has also integrated an anti-distraction filter for the passenger section of the screen, ensuring that its brightness doesn’t interfere with the driver’s line of sight. While the full Hyperscreen is available as an option, the standard version of the vehicle includes a more conventional setup: a 26 cm driver display, along with two 35.6 cm screens for central and passenger use. These units are separated and do not form a unified surface, unlike the optional single-slab design.

The GLC electric now features a more sensual design for its dashboard, with a T-shaped sculpted insert that connects the center console and driver’s instrument area. It includes materials such as wood, brushed aluminum, and ambient lighting, alongside Burmester hi-fi speaker grills.

Not every secret belongs in the shadows. Some deserve to shine and simply invite you in, like this cockpit with the largest screen in a Mercedes-Benz to date. Watch this space. More is about to unfold. pic.twitter.com/IlSjjqwa0E — Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MercedesBenzUSA) September 5, 2025

New Mbux System and Retained Physical Controls

The digital experience in the GLC electric will be powered by MB.OS, Mercedes’ proprietary operating system. This platform drives the updated MBUX interface, which controls navigation, connectivity, advanced driver assistance features, and intelligent personalization. The outlet points out that the system uses artificial intelligence to tailor routes, menu shortcuts, and contextual assistance based on the user’s preferences and behaviors.

Yet despite the strong focus on digital functions, Mercedes has not entirely abandoned physical controls. Beneath the screen, a slim row of tactile buttons remains—these include core safety features like hazard lights. There’s also a floating central console that offers both inductive charging for two smartphones and additional storage, especially useful with the removal of the traditional transmission tunnel in this electric model.

This inclusion of physical elements reflects Mercedes’ approach to balance user-friendly tactile feedback with next-generation digital immersion. It also ensures essential functions remain quickly accessible without the need to navigate through multiple layers of digital menus.

Interior Configuration and Expected Platform Benefits

The GLC electric is built on the MB.EA architecture, Mercedes’ new 800-volt electric platform, which is also expected to underpin upcoming models like the new CLA electric. While full technical details will only be disclosed at the official presentation on September 7, the article notes that the GLC electric will benefit from platform characteristics such as higher energy efficiency and faster charging.

One of the main differences from the current GLC lies in its interior space configuration. The removal of the transmission tunnel in the electric variant frees up more storage space beneath the central console. This change is part of a broader shift in ergonomics, aiming to simplify layout and increase comfort despite the growing number of digital features.

The GLC electric is positioned to rival the next-generation BMW iX3 Neue Klasse. The combination of the record-setting screen and the advantages of the EV platform demonstrates how Mercedes intends to redefine standards in the premium electric SUV segment.