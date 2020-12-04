No Comments

Infiniti QX50 Wins 2021 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award

Photo: INFINITI

For three consecutive years, the Infiniti QX50 has won the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award, out-competing the rest of the premium compact crossover segment. Here’s a look at what keeps the panelists coming back to the Infiniti QX50.

Looking for a New Vehicle? Shop for a 2021 Infiniti QX50

What it takes to win the Best Buy Award

Photo: INFINITI

When picking a winner, Consumer Guide Automotive judges vehicles based on both hard data and performance specs. Tom Appel, the publisher of Consumer Guide, lauded the vehicle for its “deft balance of refinement and sportiness.”

The publication appreciated the QX50 for its styling and unique VC-Turbo engine. This mill is the industry’s first production engine with variable compression, giving it a balance of power and efficiency. It earns up to 29 mpg on the highway while pumping out 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque.

“Winning the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award for the third year in a row shows that our designers and engineers understand what consumers want in a luxury crossover and we are proud the QX50 continues to deliver,” Jeff Pope, Group Vice President of INFINITI Americas, stated in a press release.

What’s new on the 2021 Infiniti QX50

Photo: INFINITI

Thanks to a continuous flow of enhancements, the QX50 has managed to keep its Best Buy Award crown for the past three years. For the latest model year, it gained additional standard equipment including a Wi-Fi hotspot, noise-blocking front side glass, supplemental rear-seat airbags, and Automatic Collision Notification, which can make emergency calls in the event of an accident.

Returning standard features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, predictive forward collision warning, and forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

New for 2021, the LUXE trim level now offers an appearance package with 20-inch black wheels, a black mesh grille, black mirror caps, graphite interior headliner, and dark chrome accents. Other available add-on features include a 16-speaker premium sound system, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats.

Get the Most For Your Money: Shop for a Certified Pre-Owned Infiniti

The 2021 Infiniti QX50 starts at $37,950.