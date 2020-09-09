No Comments

INFINITI QX80 Makes Its Rebelle Rally Debut

Photo: INFINITI

Let’s not kid ourselves — the INFINITI QX80 looks at home in an upscale suburban neighborhood, not trekking across the desert in a grueling off-road race. But that hasn’t stopped the automaker from entering its flagship crossover into the 2020 Rebelle Rally. Here’s a closer look at INFINITI’s latest foray into the world of off-road racing.

Meet the Team

Photo: INFINITI

A brand-new driving team is making their Rebelle Rally debut behind the wheel of the INFINITI QX80. The Wander Women, consisting of driver Nicole Wakelin and navigator Alice Chase. Both team members are experienced off-road drivers and professional automotive journalists. They’ve even covered Rebelle Rally races in previous years.

Phil York, INFINITI general manager of global marketing, expressed his excitement for the automaker’s upcoming off-road-racing debut. “At INFINITI, we believe that luxury should be lived in and there are few who will test that theory more than our team in the Rebelle Rally this year. Ten days navigating the desert in a QX80 will certainly showcase that our flagship SUV has as much grit as it has grace,” he stated in press release.

About Rebelle Rally

Photo: INFINITI

The fifth annual Rebelle Rally is a ten-day event that spans from California to Nevada. This 1,243-mile race challenges 40 teams of women to find a series of hidden checkpoints, all without the help of GPS or advice from outsiders. All navigation is performed with a map and compass. This year, race is limiting participation to 4×4 and crossover production models.

Rebelle Rally founder Emily Miller welcomed INFINITI’s participation with open arms, and anticipates its performance. She views the race as a way to test the limits of well-known and beloved models. “The entry is a testament to our motto, ‘the vehicle in your driveway is more capable than you realize,’” Miller explained.

INFINITI’s entrance into the Rebelle Rally is part of its QXploration campaign, which invites drivers to take their INFINITI models on adventures.

The 2020 Rebelle Rally will run from October 8-17. Want to keep tabs on the Wander Women and their journey in the QX80? Check out INFINITI’s social media and the Rebelle Rally website for the latest updates.