Is Advanced Tech Hindering Driving Skills of Teens?

Driver-assist technologies such as systems that monitor cars in your blind spot or warn you if you’re veering out of your lane without signaling first are designed to give you greater confidence behind the wheel. Parents of teen drivers, though, feel driver-assist tech may actually be sabotaging their kids’ skills.

A recent study executed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in conjunction with J.D. Power focused on 21 parents who have “at least four common driver assistance features to teach their teens to drive” — blind-spot monitoring, front or rear AEB, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and lane departure prevention. The parents were divided into three focus groups.

After discussing their experiences with the tech and how it influences their kids’ driving education, the IIHS revealed that the parents consider the tech to provide a mixed bag of positive and negative benefits for their kids.

“Parents who have used advanced driving assistance features with their teens worry that things like blind-spot monitoring or lane departure warning systems could prevent them from learning the basics of driving, but they’re also aware those same features might save them from a crash,” says IIHS Research Scientist Rebecca West, who led the agency’s study.

The prevalence of speeding and mistakes that cause teens to lose control while behind the wheel up their risk of a fatal crash three-fold compared to drivers who over 20 years of age or older, reports the IIHS. In addition to inexperience, recklessness, and bad judgment, old, cheap cars that lack modern safety tech can add to teen drivers’ risk.

Parents who are skeptical that the tech improves their kids driving kids fear that their young driver will become too dependent on the tech.

“Those features maker driving safer, but they don’t make you a safer driver,” said one parent. “Say my teen is driving in a car with all those features engaged [and] that’s what they get used to. Then they go out and buy their own car, and it’s got none of those features. That would be really scary for me.”

Some parents also pointed out the potential distraction the tech causes, while others claimed the tech was important for nervous teens to feel more confident behind the wheel. The IIHS plans to conduct more research to determine how driver-assist tech should be used in teaching new drivers how to drive.