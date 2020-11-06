No Comments

So is the Lincoln Continental Dead or Not?

America is dying to know if the Lincoln Continental is dead yet

Photo: Lincoln

It’s been a hectic few days to be sure. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been glued to your phone checking for the latest updates and, eventually, a definitive answer to the day’s burning question: Is the Lincoln Continental dead or not? Let’s see if we can put an end to your streak of sleepless nights so you can tuck in for a nice, well-deserved Saturday sleep-in.

On Nov. 3, a day on which absolutely nothing else of note happened, Ford Authority reported that the Lincoln Continental had been officially discontinued as of Oct. 30. But, lo, rumors of the Continental’s demise appear to have been exaggerated. Appropriately enough given the proximity to Halloween, the Continental has already risen from the dead.

Lincoln spokesperson: ‘We still are building Continental’

On Friday afternoon, CarBuzz countered that report with a quote from a Lincoln Motor Company spokesperson saying that the Continental is still in production at Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

“We still are building Continental, and the final vehicle has not yet rolled off the line,” the spokesperson told CarBuzz. “As we previously said during the summer, production is scheduled to end later this year.”

Is it possible that Ford Authority counted the Continental’s chickens before the final egg hatched? The article on the Continental currently specifies that the model built on Oct. 30 was the last example for the United States and that any versions of the car made from here on in will go to international markets. However, a look at the Wayback Machine shows that the article made no such specification on Thursday. This suggests the original assumption was that production had ceased entirely, and that the information in the article was later updated to surreptitiously remove the inaccuracy and reflect the most up-to-date information available.

Side note: Has anybody else recently been too quick to declare something definitive before all the numbers lined up? Seems like a familiar scenario somehow…

All joking aside, the Lincoln Continental’s days are numbered whether it’s still in production or not. Lincoln will wrap production in its sedan by the end of the year, leaving its lineup to consist of the Nautilus, Corsair, Aviator, and Navigator moving forward. At least until the Nautilus is probably discontinued and replaced by a battery-electric crossover. But that’s another anxiety for another day. Now, let’s just breathe for a minute, America. We deserve it.

