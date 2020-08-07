No Comments

Is there a Mazda CX-50 in the works?

Photo: Mazda

During 2019, Mazda trademarked quite a few names — including the Mazda MX-30, which turned out to be the company’s first fully electric vehicle. Among the trademarked names, one stands out — the Mazda CX-50. It’s possible that the CX-50 could be the successor of the beloved CX-5.

Changes on the horizon

Photo: Mazda

According to the Japanese auto news site Spyder7, the Mazda CX-50 will be built on the automaker’s new rear-wheel-drive platform. This versatile platform is designed to work with a plethora of powertrains, including diesel and hybrid options.

Most likely, its base-trim engine will be the 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G, accompanied by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that delivers 187 horsepower. However, the Japanese publication suggests that there may be a turbocharged mild-hybrid SkyActiv-G in the works, which can deliver a whopping 281 horsepower.

Higher trim levels could receive an inline-six mill or a SkyActiv-D diesel dynamo. However, the diesel option would probably be reserved for non-American markets.

The rumors suggest that the CX-50 may also boast a distinct new look. Specifically, the automaker may try to give the crossover a coupe-like design by slanting the A and C pillars. Furthermore, Spyder7 predicts that the future model will boast a prominent diffuser. Of course, none of that is set in stone. That said, it’s a good bet that any future models will sport Mazda’s signature design cues, like narrow headlights and a big, bold grille.

Announcement and release

Photo: Mazda

When it comes to releasing new models, Mazda may be pumping the brakes until its new architecture and powertrain technology is ready to hit the road. This lines up with Spyder7’s report that the model may be announced in 2021 and released in 2022. Given that the CX-5 is set to enter its next generation in 2022, it’s entirely possible that the CX-50 may be its successor.