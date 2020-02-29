No Comments

iSeeCars Study Reveals GMC as One of the Longest-Lasting Brands

2020 GMC Yukon XL Denali

Photo: General Motors

To figure out what cars consistently drive 200,000 miles, more than 15.8 million vehicles were evaluated in the recent iSeeCars.com survey. After the data was crunched, the survey revealed GMC as one of the longest-lasting brands.

“GMC ranked third in the study, with 1.4 percent of all GMC vehicles reaching 200,000 miles or more, according to iSeeCars,” reports GM Authority writer Sam McEachern.

In addition to its 200,000-mile milestone, the study also revealed that the GMC Yukon XL was one of the SUVs most likely to go beyond 200,000 miles to reach an impressive 300,000 miles on the road.

2020 GMC Yukon XL

The 2020 Yukon XL delivers impressive cargo space. Approximately 39.3 cubic feet are available behind the third row, and your third-row passengers will appreciate the 34.5 inches of legroom to stretch out. The length of the Yukon XL is 224.4 inches. The Denali trim level of the GMC Yukon XL is powered by a 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

GMC Sierra 1500 and GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

The GMC Sierra 1500 and GMC Canyon were named to the list of longest-lasting light-duty pickup trucks. The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is available at five trim levels — SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, and Denali. It features a 6.2-liter V8 engine, but you can opt for diesel power with the available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.

2020 GMC Canyon

Photo: GMC

The 2020 GMC Canyon is a small pickup available at four trim levels. When properly equipped, the Canyon SLE and SLT can tow a maximum weight of 7,700 pounds and earns an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 30 mpg on the highway. The Canyon All Terrain features smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Canyon Denali is powered by a 3.6-liter engine with Active Fuel Management.