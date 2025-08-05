It’s Official: Here’s the (Hefty) Starting Price of the Ferocious Mustang GTD

The automotive scene is buzzing with the launch of the Ford Mustang GTD. This ride is being celebrated as the most outstanding model in the brand’s history. It isn’t just about raw power—the GTD is a masterclass in engineering, boasting some eye-popping tweaks to the suspension, aerodynamics, and bodywork. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just curious, this Mustang invites you to see how it breaks away from its predecessors.

Revealing the price

The Ford Mustang GTD rolls out with a base price that was first quoted at “over $325,000,” though a closer look shows it actually starts at $318,760. That number quickly climbs when you add a mandatory destination fee of $5,500 and a gas guzzler tax of $3,700. This bumps the effective starting price up to $327,960. If you want to add more bells and whistles, prices can easily top $400,000. For example, the exclusive Carbon Series starts at $428,000, and choosing the Spirit of America model adds another $1,000.

One owner, Kelly Aiken, shared his custom setup on Facebook. His Mustang GTD includes a standout $10,000 exposed carbon fiber roof and unique $1,500 red brake calipers, bringing his total investment to an impressive $339,460.

All about performance and fuel use

Under the hood, you’ve got a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that gives the Mustang GTD some real street cred. But this power does eat up fuel—expect only 10 miles per gallon in the city and 17 miles per gallon on the highway. Overall, it averages 12 miles per gallon, showing its focus on performance over fuel economy.

For anyone chasing Ford’s Nürburgring record time with this beast, the Performance package is a must-have. It comes loaded with features like magnesium wheels and a drag-reducing rear wing to boost both speed and handling.

Crafting and personalizing your ride

Each Mustang GTD is finished off at Multimatic’s facility in Ontario, Canada. Here, bodies made at Ford’s Flat Rock plant in Michigan get transformed into track-ready machines—a blend of Canadian-American craftsmanship that might even help avoid some import tariffs because of its mixed heritage.

Personalization is a big part of the GTD experience, similar to supercar customization offered by companies like Dash Bespoke. Buyers can use a configuration tool that offers nearly endless color choices. For those who really want to stand out, Ford even offers an “extended color palette lock” option so no one else will sport the same hue. Among the six specially chosen paint options is Polymimetic Alloy—a nod to the T-1000 android from Terminator—offering a distinct visual flair.

Limited edition vibes

Ford has set limits on production for some models in the Mustang GTD lineup. In particular, orders for the Spirit of America edition will be capped at about 20% of total production—a smart move to keep things exclusive and fire up demand among collectors and enthusiasts.

The Ford Mustang GTD shows off what you can get when innovative design meets classic American muscle. With jaw-dropping performance abilities and plenty of upscale customization options, it’s more than just another sports car—it’s a ticket to an unmatched driving experience that blends power with prestige.