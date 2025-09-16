Jaguar Land Rover loses track of 40,000 Cars After Devastating Cyberattack

The cyberattack, which occurred on August 31, has had far-reaching effects on JLR’s logistics, supply chain, and internal communications. Though the company initially claimed no data had been stolen, it later acknowledged that some confidential information may have been compromised. As of mid-September, the automaker is still working to bring systems back online, aiming to restart operations by September 24 at the earliest.

This incident comes at a particularly sensitive time for Jaguar Land Rover. The company has been in the midst of a strategic transformation, phasing out most of its Jaguar models in preparation for a transition to electric vehicles. With production now at a standstill and thousands of vehicles unaccounted for, the timing couldn’t be worse for the Tata-owned manufacturer. The ripple effects extend beyond vehicle assembly lines, disrupting everything from spare parts availability to used car preparations.

Cyberattack Shuts Down Production Lines

The company’s operations came to a grinding halt following the cyberattack, which hit on August 31 and left its IT systems compromised. Jaguar Land Rover has not produced any vehicles since then, and the shutdown is expected to continue until at least September 24.

According to Motor1, under normal circumstances, JLR manufactures over 1,000 vehicles a day, meaning the production stoppage has already resulted in tens of thousands of undelivered units.

Land Rover has taken the brunt of the disruption, as Jaguar had already scaled down its lineup to a single model, the F-Pace, which is also nearing the end of its production cycle. The timing has proved particularly damaging, as the production freeze collides with the company’s broader push towards electrification.

New: Jaguar Land Rover has extended the shutdown at its factories until Wednesday 24th September



JLR hasn’t made any cars since the cyber-attack 16 days ago and warns restart “will take time”.



40,000 Vehicles Lost in the System

One of the more baffling consequences of the attack is JLR’s inability to locate approximately 40,000 brand-new vehicles that had already rolled off production lines prior to the incident. These cars had not yet been delivered to customers and now appear to be caught in a logistical limbo.

This revelation was first reported by Automotive News Europe, which noted that JLR has yet to clarify the nature of the disruption that led to this inventory issue. While it’s unclear whether the problem lies in digital tracking systems, shipment documentation, or warehousing data, the scope of the misplacement adds another layer of complexity to the crisis.

Financial and Operational Fallout

The financial impact of the attack is significant. David Bailey, a business economics professor interviewed by Autocar, estimated the daily cost to JLR could reach £5 million—roughly $7 million.

Industry sources cited by the BBC suggested the actual figure may be even higher, potentially doubling those estimates. With operations down for over three weeks, losses are expected to run well into the hundreds of millions.

The production pause is only one part of the broader damage. Shutting down IT systems has made it difficult for the company to source essential components for dealer servicing. This includes not only new parts for maintenance but also parts needed to prepare used vehicles for sale, effectively stalling a key revenue stream. The ripple effect has hit suppliers too, with delays now cascading across the company’s entire network.