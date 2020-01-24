No Comments

Jeep Adds 2020 Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

Photo: FCA

For the 2020 model year, Jeep is bringing back the Wrangler Rubicon Recon special edition. This SUV is a powerful and boldly-designed vehicle equipped to handle off-road paths.

Features of the Rubicon Recon edition

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon gets its power from the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine. This engine pairs with eTorque mild hybrid technology to nicely balance power and efficiency.

The Wrangler Rubicon Recon has unique design elements inside and out, making it stand from other SUVs. In the cabin, you’ll find red seat belts, a Jeep trail bag, and PUR-wrapped mid-bolsters, which have red accent stitching for a striking contrast.

The exterior comes with:

Recon fender badge

Gloss black grille that has body-color surrounds

Matte black fender vent decal complete with the American flag

Matte black hood stripe decal with red tracer

Rubicon gray grille throats, as well as headlamp inserts, are also prominent features. Rear and front steel bumpers with bumper loops, 17-inch aluminum wheels with a black finish, LED taillights and headlights, and heavy-duty rock rails further add to the look, while also improving capability.

The Wrangler Rubicon Recon is ideal for off-roading, thanks to its durable features, which include:

Electric rear and front locking differentials

Dana rear and front heavy-duty axles

Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case

33-inch Falken Wildpeak Mud-Terrain tires

Disconnecting front sway bar

“We are excited to bring the Wrangler Rubicon Recon model back to the Jeep lineup as it represents the ultimate combination of Rubicon off-road 4×4 capability with a unique appearance package that will resonate with our most diehard off-road enthusiasts,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America.

The SUV also gives you a choice between an array of colors, which consist of Bright White, Black, Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, Sting-Gray, Sarge, Ocean Blue, Hellayella, Firecracker Red, Bikini, and Punk’n.

The two-door version of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon is available for an MSRP of $43,380, while the four-door version is available for $46,880.