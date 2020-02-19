Jeep Debuts 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave
The desert is no match for the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave. Sporting the brand’s new Desert Rated badge, the first model to do so, the Jeep Gladiator Mojave is designed to expertly handle the unique challenges of a desert landscape.
Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America, said, “Jeep Gladiator is already the most capable midsize pickup on the planet and, with the addition of the new Mojave model, we are delivering our most passionate customers a new level of capability with the ability to master high-speed desert and sand terrains.”
Off-road capability
To achieve high-speed performance and capability off-road, the Jeep Gladiator Mojave is equipped with these standard features:
- 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs
- FOX hydraulic jounce bumpers (industry-exclusive)
- Suspension upgrades to brand’s legendary 4×4 system
- Reinforced frame
- Silver front skid plate on 1-inch front suspension lift
- Cast-iron knuckles on axles built to be stronger than ever
- Integrated upper bolsters on front seats
- 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-terrain tires
According to FCA, “With a push of a button, drivers can adjust throttle, transmission shift points and traction control for peak performance on higher speed passes on sand terrain, as well as during low-speed rock crawling.”
Off-road power
The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 features engine stop-start technology to help with fuel efficiency and performance. It pairs perfectly with the standard six-speed manual transmission or the available eight-speed automatic transmission.
With the standard six-speed manual transmission, Gladiator Mojave boasts an impressive crawl ratio of 57.3:1 and 52.6:1 on Mojave models equipped with the optional eight-speed automatic transmission – both of which make cresting a dune or scaling any obstacle on the trail easy,” FCA reports.
The powertrain is rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.
