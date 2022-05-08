No Comments

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Named Top Full-Size Family SUV by Good Housekeeping

Jeep Grand Cherokee L scores another W from Good Housekeeping

Photo: Stellantis

For having L right there in its name, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L only seems to be out here collecting W’s. Here’s another: the Jeep Grand Cherokee L was named Best Full-Size SUV by Good Housekeeping.

Another awards dub for the Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Six judges representing the Good Housekeeping Institute and Car and Driver ran the gamut to offer up a comprehensive list of the best vehicles for families, serving up 25 awards spanning a wide range of vehicle categories and subcategories and sub-subcategories. To get there, they had to weigh hundreds of vehicles, perform thousands of miles of driving tests, and consider major family-friendly factors like safety and comfort.

And lo and behold, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L got the dub for full-size SUVs in the 2022 Best New Family Car Awards. It’s not hard to understand why — you’re getting the same formula behind the most-awarded SUV in the history of the planet, but with the added convenience of a third row and more cargo space.

Other factors that carried the Jeep Grand Cherokee L to its latest win are the 110 available safety and security features, which include Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Monitoring among others. It also offers a rear-seat entertainment system with a pair of 10.1-inch displays and a 10.25-inch front-passenger display, which can be a real boon for those long road trips.

And above all else, it’s a Grand Cherokee, so you’re still getting lots of power, your pick of three available 4×4 systems, and class-leading towing power. Put that all together and give it a stir and you’ve got the recipe for an SUV that just keeps on collecting wins.