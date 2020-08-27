No Comments

Jeep “Groundhog Day” Commercial Receives Emmy Nomination

Bill Murray in the Jeep Gladiator

Photo: FCA

During Super Bowl LIV, Jeep debuted its “Groundhog Day” commercial, which is a twist on the 1993 film of the same name. After quickly becoming the most viewed Big Game commercial on social media, it now has earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Commercial.

How the commercial obtained a nomination

Bill Murray in the “Groundhog Day” commercial

Photo: FCA

In the 60-second Jeep advertisement, Bill Murray once again took on the role of Phil Connors from the popular “Groundhog Day” film. The commercial follows Phil as he wanders through Punxsutawney, making many references to the film throughout. Phil is alarmed to find that he is repeating the same day until he comes across a Jeep Gladiator, which then accompanies him on fun adventures.

The Super Bowl and Groundhog Day occurred on the same day this year, which is only the second time in Super Bowl history that this happened. As such, this was the perfect time for Jeep to debut the advertisement. It quickly became a success, earning the top ranking among 62 Super Bowl commercials in the annual USA Today Ad Meter.

Bill Murray takes a detour in the commercial

Photo: FCA

This commercial also became the most viewed Super Bowl LIV commercial on social media. As of 9 a.m. Eastern time, Feb. 10, it had 104,246,754 views on Jeep Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

With so much praise and recognition, it came as little surprise when the commercial was nominated for the Outstanding Commercial Emmy on July 28. “Groundhog Day” will be up against commercials from P&G, Apple AirPods, and Amazon as well as a Sandy Hook Promise spot.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC, during which you can find out who won the Outstanding Commercial award and other coveted awards.