No Comments

Jeep Introduces EcoDiesel V6 for 2021 Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator with EcoDiesel V6

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Gladiator will deliver unprecedented fuel economy and capability in 2021 with a new, available 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine. According to the automaker, one tank of gas in the 2021 Gladiator will take you further than ever before while delivering the most responsive performance thanks to ratings of 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque.

Award-winning ride: 2020 Jeep Gladiator named 2020 North American Truck of the Year

“Before we introduced Gladiator, one of the most common questions consumers asked us was, ‘Will you please offer a Jeep truck?’ followed by, ‘Will it be offered with a diesel engine?’ While we know the answer to the first question, I’m pleased to answer the second with a resounding, ‘Yes!’ said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand — North America.

The new third-generation EcoDiesel V6 paired to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is available to power the Gladiator Sport, Gladiator Overland, and Gladiator Rubicon. It features engine stop technology. Performance, 4X4 capability, and fuel economy are controlled with 40 individual shift maps.

According to CarsDirect writer Alex Bernstein, an EcoDiesel equipped 2021 Gladiator Sport boasts a starting price around $41,000 including a destination charge. The price goes up to $47,890 for the 2021 Gladiator Overland while the Rubicon trim hits approximately $51,370.

“Gladiator’s combination of unmatched off-road capability and the vehicle’s fun-to-drive on-road performance, best-ever Gladiator fuel economy, and incredible driving range underwrite the fact that our customers knew exactly what they were asking for,” Morrison adds.

Available Now: 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Customers can order the 2021 Gladiator EcoDiesel now, although it will not be available in dealerships until the third quarter. Until then you can check out the award-winning 2020 Jeep Gladiator. The unique pickup has earned several accolades from automotive experts. Titles include 2020 North American Truck of the Year, Winter Truck of the Year from the New England Motor Press Association, and the Truck of the Year from the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press Association.