Jeep Introduces the New 2020 Gladiator Altitude

The new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Altitude

Photo: FCA

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has the power and strength you need to tackle hands-on projects and off-road adventures. If you want a truck that’s as stylish as it is capable, you can now select the new Altitude trim of the 2020 Gladiator, which adds distinct design elements to the exterior.

A Robust Model: Capabilities of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America, said, “Our Jeep Gladiator Altitude model is a direct response to customers who ask for a ‘blacked-out’ look directly from the factory. The Jeep Altitude models continue to resonate with customers and adding Gladiator completes this lineup.”

Features of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Altitude

The rear of the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Altitude

Photo: FCA

The Gladiator Altitude is based on the Sport S model and has a head-turning look. The truck rides on 18-inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels that are wrapped in Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain tires.

Black Jeep and Trail Rated badging stands out on the Gladiator Altitude, while a body-color grille with Dark Gray headlamp rings and throats give the truck a bold look. Although a black Freedom hardtop comes standard, you can opt for a dual top for more versatility.

The cabin of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Photo: FCA

The interior of the truck reaches the same level of style as the exterior, featuring the Wizard Black instrument panel mid-bolster and bezels. In addition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching and black cloth seats add to the look, while keeping you comfortable.

Each trim of the Gladiator is Trail Rated and ready to handle journeys off the beaten path. The truck also comes with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which delivers a commendable 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.

The Latest Technologies: Protective and connective features in the 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Altitude has a starting price of $40,340. You can check out the striking details of the truck in person when it’s available during the beginning of the third quarter.