No Comments

Jeep Is the ‘Most Patriotic Brand’ for 19th Year

The 2021 special-edition Freedom models

Photo: FCA

For the 19th year in a row, Brand Keys named Jeep the “Most Patriotic Brand” in the United States, based on the results of its 50 Most Patriotic Brands survey. Almost 6,000 Americans participated in the survey, ultimately finding Jeep to have more love for the States than other companies.

The Latest Jeep: Check out the first Grand Cherokee L

What makes Jeep the most patriotic?

“‘Patriotism’ is one of the most powerful values a brand can own, and the Jeep brand has led the brand patriotism-parade since the Most Patriotic Brand in America survey was created. A brand like Jeep that can literally own a value as strong as patriotism is able to emotionally differentiate themselves from the competition and engage customers,” said Robert Passikoff, President of Brand Keys.

Jeep honors U.S. military members with its special-edition Freedom models. The automaker offers these models across its 2021 lineup and donates $250 to the United Service Organizations each time it sells one. Every special-edition Freedom model gets its inspiration from the military, incorporating design cues like matte black/Satin Carbon wheels, an “Oscar Mike” military star decal on the hood, and an American flag decal along the side.

The 2021 Grand Cherokee L

Photo: FCA

In addition, the all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer and 2021 Grand Cherokee L both feature the American flag on their flanks. This means you don’t have to shell out extra money for a Freedom model in order to show your patriotism.

Jeep also offers $500 Military Bonus Cash to every active and recently retired service member, which can go toward the purchase of a new Jeep 4×4 model. Currently, 2021 models other than the Wrangler Rubicon, Wrangler 4xe, Gladiator Rubicon, Gladiator Mojave, and Grand Cherokee L are eligible.

What Can You Expect From the New Wagoneer? Its most notable features

As long as Jeep keeps releasing Freedom models each year and giving back to service members, it looks like the “Most Patriotic Brand” title will continue to be Jeep’s to lose.