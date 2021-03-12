No Comments

Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Debut With Fire TV for Auto

The 2022 Wagoneer on the left and the 2022 Grand Wagoneer on the right

Photo: FCA

Jeep unveiled the all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on March 11. In addition to coming with several upgraded and new features, these models are also the first vehicles to integrate Amazon Fire TV for Auto into their infotainment systems.

What is Fire TV for Auto?

Fire TV for Auto

Photo: FCA

Fire TV for Auto connects to any of your existing Amazon accounts, whether they be for your Fire TV devices or other similar devices. Once connected, the technology gives access to different apps, movies, TV shows, Alexa, and additional features. You can do anything from checking to see if your lights are on at home to continuing a show that you paused earlier.

You can control these features through the Uconnect 5 system in the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer. Simply press the touch screen or use the included remote, which has a push-to-talk button for giving voice commands to Alexa and a button for adjusting vehicle features like the climate system.

The interior of the 2022 Grand Wagoneer

Photo: FCA

Your front passenger will be able to watch shows through Fire TV for Auto by using an available 10.25-inch passenger touch screen. This screen has a privacy filter, preventing you from seeing it while driving and from being distracted. However, once you park your SUV, you can watch shows as well through the primary 10.1-inch or 12-inch Uconnect 5 touch screen. Your kids in the second row can also stream content as long as you add a 10.1 screen to the back of each first-row seat.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will arrive at dealerships in the summer of 2021. You will be able to add industry-first Amazon Fire TV for Auto along with other connectivity technologies to the SUVs in the fall.