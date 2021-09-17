No Comments

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Makes Wards 10 Best Engines List

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe earned a spot on the Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems list with its plug-in hybrid propulsion system. This system combines a 2.0-liter engine, two electric motors, and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Learn More About the Wrangler 4xe: Features of the 2021 model

Why did Wards pick the Wrangler 4xe?

Photo: FCA

In its first year of eligibility, the Wrangler 4xe impressed the Wards editors. Its powertrain switches between three modes to optimize power and efficiency. The default Hybrid Mode uses the engine as well as the electric motors. The Electric Mode allows for zero-emission driving, while the eSave Mode preserves the battery charge and utilizes the engine instead. You can opt for the 4xe propulsion system on the Wrangler High Altitude, Rubicon, and Sahara models.

The powertrain provides 21 miles of all-electric range and 370 miles of total driving range. And it achieves an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 49 MPGe. Once the electric motors are due for a charge, you can plug in the Wrangler 4xe at home, using a standard Level I charger or an available Level II charger.

The plug-in hybrid turbocharged engine is surprisingly powerful too, delivering 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, it can go 0 to 60 mph in six seconds. The Wrangler 4xe also is just as off-road capable as the rest of the Wrangler lineup. Thanks to its full-time two-speed transfer case, solid front and rear axles, 30 inches of water traversing capability, and fully articulating suspension, the midsize SUV can handle rough terrains.

Photo: FCA

Tom Murphy, WardsAuto Managing Editor, said, “The all-new 400-volt plug-in hybrid system makes the Jeep Wrangler 4xe a whole lot more efficient and it compromises nothing on the trail, in its rugged, off-road element.”

This is the 11th year in a row that a Stellantis vehicle has landed on the Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems list. In 2019 and 2020, the Ram 2500 won for its 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with eTorque.