Jeep Wrangler and Chrysler Pacifica Are Best for Dog Lovers

The Mopar pet kennel in the Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

For the second year in a row, the Jeep Wrangler and Chrysler Pacifica have landed spots on Autotrader’s list of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers. These vehicles are being recognized for their versatile interiors and pet-friendly features, which allow you to take road trips with your dog.

Why Autotrader is praising each model

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

Each year for National Dog Day, Autotrader releases its 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers list. With more people choosing to drive rather than fly this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this list is especially helpful for shoppers looking for new vehicles to accommodate every family member, including pets.

The Chrysler Pacifica made the list, thanks primarily to its Stow ‘n Go seats. When you need to make more room for your dog’s kennel, you can simply fold these seats into the floor. For the 2021 model year, this minivan is gaining a new FamCAM interior camera, which provides you with a clear view of your passengers and pets in the rear.

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Wrangler is available with a variety of Mopar accessories, which customize the SUV and make it better suited for dogs. A lightweight Mopar pet kennel lets you take your dog for a ride without having to carry your at-home kennel to and from the SUV. All-weather cargo mats and floor mats protect your carpet from fur as well as any dirt or mud that gets stuck to your dog’s paws.

If you want a vehicle that meets the needs of all your family members, including the furry ones, the models on the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers list, like the Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Wrangler, may be worth considering.