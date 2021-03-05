No Comments

Jeep Wrangler and Renegade Release Beach-Themed Editions

Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Renegade Islander Special Editions

Photo: FCA

Two new special editions from Jeep will make you feel as if you’ve escaped to a tropical island even if you’re just headed to the store. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander and 2021 Jeep Renegade Islander Special Editions feature beach-themed designs that include a Tiki bob hood decal, accent stitching in Surf Blue, and an Islander logo embroidered in the black cloth seats.

Available Now: 2021 Jeep Wrangler

“Our Jeep enthusiasts expect legendary Jeep 4×4 capability, and they also embrace the Jeep brand’s fun ‘go anywhere, do anything’ adventure lifestyle,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander

You can choose either a two-door or a four-door configuration for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander. In addition to the beach-themed design elements, the Wrangler Islander includes the user-friendly Uconnect 4 infotainment system. It features a 7-inch touch screen with smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rubicon Rock Rails and 17-inch Rubicon aluminum wheels in Silver Finish add to the SUV’s rugged aesthetic. Dual-zone temperature control helps you keep the cabin comfortable and a white three-piece hardtop is available to accentuate the bold look of the Wrangler. A Tiki Bob soft spare-tire cover and solid sunbonnet top come with the optional Islander Plus Package by Mopar.

2021 Jeep Renegade Islander

Open-air freedom is achieved in the 2021 Jeep Renegade Islander thanks to a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The special edition model sports 19-inch silver alloy wheels with all-season tires and the option of an Alpine White painted roof.

Available Now: 2021 Jeep Renegade

You can get a closer look at the Wrangler and Renegade Islander Special Editions at dealerships in the U.S. The Wrangler Islander is available for a starting MSRP of $33,370 (two-door models) and $36,870 (four-door models). The 2021 Jeep Renegade Islander features an MSRP of $27,430. MSRPs exclude destination fees.