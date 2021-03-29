No Comments

Jeep Wrangler Earns Best Retained Value Award

2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392

Photo: FCA

For the 12th year in a row, the Jeep Wrangler has earned the Best Retained Value Award from Canadian Black Book. Making the jump from the Compact Sport Utility category, the four-door model, which is sold in Canada, still had little trouble securing a win in the organization’s new category of Mid-Size Crossover/SUV.

“Canadian Black Book would like to congratulate Stellantis for another Best Retained Value win for the Jeep Wrangler,” said Yolanda Biswah, VP Sales at Canadian Black Book. “This vehicle is truly extraordinary in its ability to hold value, which is proven by its 12-year winning streak and the capacity to hold value well above the industry average.”

This is the 14th year of the CBB Best Retained Valued Awards, and this year’s contest examined both cars and trucks across 23 categories. This year’s award winners, including the Jeep Wrangler, were selected because they retained the greatest percentage of their MSRP since 2017. Vehicles that best retain their original MSRP deliver drivers a lower cost of ownership. Since depreciation is the largest money-drain new car owners have to face, CBB wants to provide a resource of vehicles that offer substantial value to shoppers.

“Jeep Wrangler resonates with consumers in both the new and pre-owned market like few other vehicles can, thanks to a unique combination of rugged good looks, unmatched capability, and the offer of open-air freedom,” said David Buckingham, president and CEO, FCA Canada.

In all, this year’s CBB awards singled out seven Stellantis vehicles, each of which earned a top-three spot.

The Jeep Wrangler adds an innovative model to its lineup for 2021, the Wrangler 4xe. The newest edition features a plug-in hybrid powertrain to offer Wrangler fans an eco-friendly option to power their adventures. You can enjoy the open-air freedom of the Wrangler while it delivers an EV-powered 35-kilometer range.