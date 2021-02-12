No Comments

Jeff Gordon’s 2021 Camaro ZL1 Raffled for Childhood Cancer

Imagine this, but black and gold. Pretty cool, eh?

Photo: Chevrolet

The Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation recently ran a charity event called Camaro for a Cure, which saw all donated proceeds directly benefit children stricken with childhood cancer. The centerpiece of the event was a big one: the foundation raffled off Jeff Gordon’s 2021 Camaro ZL1 to a lucky winner.

Donating Jeff Gordon’s 2021 Camaro ZL1

In order to promote the charity event, four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jeff Gordon donated a one-of-a-kind Camaro ZL1 to the cause. This special vehicle is a Camaro fan’s dream, sporting a black-and-gold paint scheme that definitely makes it stand out. Gold is a particularly significant color for this event; it’s the official color of the childhood cancer awareness ribbon. Thanks to Hendrick Performance and Gordon sponsor Axalta Coating Systems, this eye-catching Camaro features golden side skirts, brake calipers, and both a front and rear valance.

This particular Camaro ZL1 was also outfitted with the 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package. This package includes front drive planes, a rear wing, an exclusive front splitter, DSSV dampers, 19-inch wheels, and high-end Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.

The brake calipers also feature the official logo for the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation, as does the vehicle’s custom engine.

The chance of winning this unique Camaro ZL1 was enough to draw in record numbers for the event. All a participant needed to do was purchase a raffle ticket that entered them into the prize drawing. All of the proceeds from the ticket sales then went directly to the foundation for the benefit of sick children around the country. The lucky raffle winner also received $10,000 in cash, with all federal taxes paid for in full.

Although the event may have ended, the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation is still accepting donations of any amount. Help make a difference in the lives of children by joining the cause today. You may not end up driving away with Jeff Gordon’s 2021 Camaro ZL1, but not even the coolest sports car is as important as giving a child a second chance.