Kia’s Teaser of the Upcoming Telluride Just Dropped — and It’s a Masterclass in Shadowy Reveals

Despite being in its sixth year on the market, the current Telluride continues to outperform expectations in the U.S., showing strong year-over-year growth. The upcoming version will not arrive until the 2027 model year, but Kia is already laying the groundwork for what it describes as a major design and engineering update.

Kia sold over 115,000 Telluride units in 2024, with a 13% increase in sales through September alone. That puts the SUV in a rare position: still climbing in popularity as it approaches the end of its first generation. The company’s decision to tease the next version now—while the current model continues into 2025—shows a careful pacing strategy aimed at extending the Telluride’s dominance without disrupting momentum.

Design Sticks to Familiar Lines With Subtle Shifts

The new Telluride maintains its boxy proportions but brings in elements from Kia’s latest design language, particularly from the EV9, the brand’s electric SUV. The teaser reveals vertical lighting elements on the front end, an increasingly common motif in Kia’s portfolio. While much of the body remains in shadow, the silhouette suggests the model will retain its upright stance.

Crucially, the 2027 Telluride still features a traditional grille—unlike the EV9—confirming it will remain a combustion-powered model. These cues indicate an evolutionary rather than radical change, giving returning buyers a sense of familiarity while modernizing the overall look.

© Kia

Engine Lineup Expected to Align With Hyundai Palisade

While Kia hasn’t confirmed official specifications, the new Telluride is expected to share powertrains with its corporate sibling, the Hyundai Palisade. That includes a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 producing 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, as well as a hybrid configuration that combines a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with dual electric motors for a combined 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft.

According to Motor1, both setups are offered in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. These carryover options reinforce the Telluride’s role as a large family SUV, delivering power and capability without switching to full electrification.

Physical Footprint May Expand to Match Segment Trends

If the Telluride follows the Palisade’s playbook, it’s likely to grow slightly in all directions. Hyundai extended the Palisade’s overall length by 2.5 inches and increased its wheelbase by 2.7 inches, moves aimed at improving third-row comfort and overall cabin space.

This adjustment also affected width and height, with the result being a more substantial road presence and better interior flexibility. Kia is expected to implement similar dimensional changes, which could push the next-gen Telluride closer to its sibling in both size and pricing. The 2026 Palisade starts at $41,035, compared to $37,885 for the outgoing Telluride.

With its teaser campaign underway and a reveal date set for November 20, Kia is building anticipation for a model that doesn’t stray far from its roots. The 2027 Telluride is shaping up as a careful refinement of a proven formula—less a reboot than a recalibration.