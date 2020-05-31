No Comments

Kia Telluride and Soul EV Win 2020 World Car Awards

2020 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

Each year at the New York Auto Show, vehicles from varying segments are recognized by the World Car Awards. With the show having been canceled this year due to COVID-19, the organization instead released its list of winners digitally. After making it through previous qualifying rounds among the competition, it was announced that both the Kia Telluride and Soul EV had won 2020 World Car Awards.

What are the World Car Awards?

Since 2005, a large group of automotive journalists from established organizations around the globe have comprised the World Car Awards jury. A variety of categories have existed since the initial ceremony, including Luxury Car, Urban Car, Green Car, Car Design of the Year, and the coveted World Car of the Year, among many others. For 2020, a total of 86 jurors examined and test drove vehicles from all segments and pay grades to determine its list of finalists. Factors like value, style, drivability, and technology were all taken into consideration during this review process.

The winners

The Telluride is no stranger to winning awards, having garnered more than 70 prestigious honors since debuting in 2019. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the large Kia SUV was named the 2020 World Car of the Year. The top three finalist consisted of the Telluride and two Mazda vehicles: the CX-30 and Mazda3. But the Telluride inched out its competition thanks to its bold design, all-wheel drive, and advanced cabin.

The Kia Soul EV was lauded for its impressive range

Photo: Kia

The Kia Soul EV was named the 2020 World Urban Car thanks to its incredible driving range, striking design, and zero-emission performance. Kia skipped the 2020 model year for America to focus on improving its powertrain via a new 64 kWh battery pack, which doubles its capacity and range. The next generation 2021 Soul EV, which has an estimated range of 243 miles, is set to arrive at U.S. dealerships early next year.