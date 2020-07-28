No Comments

Kia Premieres “The Features Film” Blockbuster Experience

Photo: Kia

While we can’t currently go to the movies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that didn’t stop Kia from creating its own summer blockbuster, starring its diverse lineup of vehicles. The Features Film is a 13-part series on YouTube that focuses on a mob getaway driver who wants to, well, get away. Throughout the short film, a handful of Kia vehicles — and their innovative features — are showcased.

After watching the full video, I have to say that I definitely don’t expect The Features Film to be nominated for any acting or writing awards. At one point, the main actor hops into a Kia Stinger with his girlfriend and, in an uncomfortably sultry voice, says, “Mmm… leather?” (Skip to 4:53 of the video at the end of the article to enjoy.)

However, the series is visually stunning and it’s very noticeable that Kia had a large budget for the marketing campaign. The “high-stakes thriller” was supposedly inspired by classic films from Hollywood’s golden age (between the 1910s and the 1960s), but it still has quite a futuristic vibe due to the advanced tech and vehicles included.

The all-new Kia Seltos SUV makes an appearance in The Features Film

The full cast of vehicles includes the Sportage, Forte, Soul, Niro EV, Sorento, Seltos, Stinger, and Niro Hybrid. (Many fans in the comments on YouTube were disappointed that the Telluride was missing.) Each vehicle had specific features — that were related to the film’s plot — displayed via on-screen text, such as the Niro’s range and the Sorento’s spacious cabin. Unfortunately, another cringeworthy moment occurs when the unnamed getaway driver is thrown in the back of a Forte and he exclaims, “Roomy!” *eye roll*

All in all, The Features Film is, indeed, captivating and does its job of highlighting impressive features within the Kia lineup. You can expect to see the 30-second individual videos on television and social media throughout the rest of the summer.

Here’s the full version of The Features Film for your viewing pleasure: