LA Haunted Hayride: Live Drive Up Experience Kicks Off This Week

The LA Haunted Hayride: Live Drive Up Experience is open for boos-ness

Photo: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

Fall is here, and despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Halloween season is in full swing. The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is adapting to the strange times with a new, socially distant experience that kicked off Thursday night. The LA Haunted Hayride: Live Drive Up Experience keeps guests socially distant and safe within their vehicles, though they are by no means safe from the terrifying creatures that lurk in the shadows.

“With all of the other heritage Halloween events canceling in Southern California, it drove us to find a way to bring a safe and unique experience to Halloween fans,” says Chris Stafford, CEO of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the company behind the LA Haunted Hayride and several others across the country. “I’m so excited to show our fans what we’ve created for them, and that this reimagined hayride experience will be entertaining people this season.”

Part of the adaptation involved changing locations for 2020, moving from its usual home of Griffin Park to Bonelli Regional Park. Creative Director Jon Cooke says the change of venue provides an ideal space that captures the fall vibe necessary for a fully frightening effect. The reason for the move is to accommodate the use of cars, which replace hayrides as the chariot of choice for the haunted attraction.

Your Sneak Peek at the LA Haunted Hayride: Live Drive Up Experience

The LA Haunted Hayride: Live Drive Up Experience fuses the drive-thru experience of The Haunted Road with the drive-in experience of the Kowagarasetai haunted garage in Tokyo while throwing in a liberal dash of drive-in movie theater goodness. The journey starts with a trip down All Hallows Lane, where you’ll see set pieces that will look familiar to yearly visitors of the hayride.

At the end of the lane lies the derelict Midnight Drive-In Theater in the town of Midnight Falls. This is when Monte Revolta’s Monster Movie Spooktacular gets underway. The drive-in houses a 40-foot screen, which comes to life and shares original short films and unique content sure to chill your bones. All the while, shapes move in and around the darkness, past the flickering projector, and drawing ever closer to your vehicle. Commanding these Minions of the Living Dead is Monte Revolta, a long-dead-but-no-longer-buried horror movie host who looks more than a little bit like Vincent Price.

The LA Haunted Hayride: Live Drive Up Experience runs from Thursday, Sept. 24 through Nov. 1 with dates varying by week. Tickets start at $49 per vehicle, which gets you a spot in the sixth or seventh row. You can also opt for the ultra-lux Platinum Experience for $199.99 to get front-row viewing from a private hay wagon.

