Lamborghini ditches its first electric car, the Lanzador, calling EVs an "expensive hobby." Instead, hybrids take center stage in a bold move for the brand.

Lamborghini Ditches Its First Electric Car, Saying EVs Are Just an 'Expensive Hobby'
The Lanzador was first introduced as a concept car nearly three years ago, touted as a glimpse into Lamborghini’s electric future. However, despite the initial excitement, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann revealed that after internal discussions and meetings with customers, the brand came to the conclusion that an all-electric supercar was not viable.

The decision marks a significant shift for the brand, which had hoped to make the Lanzador a part of its future lineup by 2028. Lamborghini now plans to focus on plug-in hybrid models instead, a move it sees as a more viable financial and emotional investment.

According to Winkelmann, the demand for an electric Lamborghini was “close to zero,” with the target audience showing little desire to transition away from the brand’s iconic gas-powered V8 and V12 engines. The Lanzador’s production timeline was first delayed to 2029, and now, the vehicle has been completely shelved.

Lamborghini’s Retreat from Full Electrification

The decision to pull the plug on the Lanzador has been framed by Winkelmann as a financially responsible move. He described investing heavily in full-electric vehicle (EV) development when the market isn’t ready as an “expensive hobby.”

Winkelmann stressed that such a move would have been irresponsible toward the company’s shareholders, customers, and employees, suggesting that the risks of moving forward with an EV outweighed the potential returns, reports Motor 1. This stance is in stark contrast to the broader trend among luxury automakers, who are gradually embracing electric vehicles in response to tighter emissions regulations.

Lamborghini Lanzador EV Concept – © Lamborghini

The shift away from fully electric vehicles does not mean Lamborghini is abandoning electrification altogether. The brand, which is owned by Audi, plans to launch a plug-in hybrid version of the Lanzador by the end of the decade. This aligns with Lamborghini’s view that a hybrid setup could balance the need for emissions reductions with the emotional connection that customers expect from a high-performance vehicle.

The upcoming next-generation Urus will also retain a plug-in hybrid configuration, with no plans for a fully electric version. Lamborghini’s hesitance to fully embrace EVs is rooted in the belief that electric cars still fail to deliver the same emotional experience that traditional combustion engines offer.

© Lamborghini

Pressure from the EU and the Hybrid Compromise

Lamborghini’s cautious approach to electrification comes as European Union regulations tighten on vehicle emissions. By 2035, automakers in the EU will be required to cut CO2 emissions by 90 percent compared to 2021 levels. Even before that, an intermediate target in 2030 will require a 55 percent reduction in fleet emissions.

While these regulations are pushing other luxury automakers to go electric, Lamborghini is doubling down on hybrid technology as a solution that can satisfy both regulatory demands and customer preferences.

According to Winkelmann, the hybrid approach is seen as the best compromise, one that avoids the risks associated with fully electrifying the Lamborghini lineup while still reducing the brand’s environmental impact. The company remains firm in its belief that the emotional connection of a gas-powered car cannot be replicated by an electric vehicle, an opinion that sets it apart from other high-end manufacturers such as Ferrari, which is preparing to unveil its first full-electric model later this year.

