Lauren Jauregui Explores Miami in Hyundai’s “My City Unlocked”

Lauren Jauregui got her start in the popular girl group Fifth Harmony

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai has recently teamed up with Spotify to highlight up-and-coming artists as they travel through their hometowns, discussing what inspires them. In a new video series called “My City Unlocked,” former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui explores the vibrant city of Miami in a 2021 Elantra, showing off her top spots and playing her favorite songs along the way.

“We are only just beginning to explore the creative storytelling potential of streaming audio and marketers are taking notice,” said Spotify’s Brian Berner, Head of North America Ad Sales. “Together with Hyundai, we’re bringing together the richness and intimacy of audio and our streaming intelligence to shine a light on local culture and creators, unlocking the many ways that audio can be used to captivate audiences and deliver the impact that brands expect.”

As Jauregui drives a red 2021 Elantra, she explains how grateful she is to Miami, the city where she was born and raised. After grabbing some café con leche at La Carreta, Lauren explains, “I love driving out here, visiting places I knew as a child and discovering new places as an adult.” The next stop is Books & Books, an independent bookstore that she describes as giving her the same feelings she would get as a kid when going to a toy store. Before ending the trip at Biscayne Bay, Lauren conveniently uses her smartphone to unlock the Elantra via Hyundai Digital Key.

Not seen in the video were two of Lauren’s other favorite spots, including Tropical Park and The Fillmore, the place where she was put together with the other four members of Fifth Harmony while performing on The X Factor in 2012. During the video, you can hear “Lento,” a song Jauregui released this year. You can also listen to a playlist curated by the singer on Spotify.

Watch: Lauren Jauregui “My City Unlocked”