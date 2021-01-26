No Comments

LeBron James Gives Sneak Peek at GMC Hummer EV

Photo: General Motors

As far as brand ambassadors go, GMC did pretty well with reigning and defending NBA Finals MVP (and star of the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy)LeBron James. Leaning into his side gig as hype man, James gave the world a two-minute sneak peek at the all-new GMC Hummer EV earlier this month.

LeBron James gives a tour of the GMC Hummer EV

In a video posted on his son’s YouTube channel, the Los Angeles Lakers star does his best attempt at a walkaround, complete with some well-deserved ooh-wees and uhhs. Because he’s the official ambassador of GMC and its Quiet Revolution, James also makes sure to namedrop a few of the key features like CrabWalk mode, the 36-inch wheels it rides on, and its absolutely ridiculous 0-60 quickness.

There’s nothing in the way of new information on the Hummer EV here, but it’s nice to see what the truck looks like in the real world under the Los Angeles sunshine. Though, if you had to give LeBron some pointers here for upping his walkaround game, two thoughts. First, invest in a good gimbal stabilizer; really adds a nice, even, professional quality to the video. Second: you shot this thing horizontally? Come on, now.

Issues with video orientation aside, LeBron assures you that he’s not just going to play the part of ambassador: “Don’t be surprised when you see me rolling down the street in this. I might be in Ohio, back at the crib. Might catch me in LA, one of these LA streets, rolling around.” He mentions taking it up the PCH — the Pacific Coast Highway — and gets cut off as the video ends. So, yeah, maybe a third pointer for his walkaround game there. LeBron oughta know by now how important finishing is.

Also, I’m pretty sure that you’d be surprised if you saw LeBron James driving around Akron in a Hummer EV even if you knew it was a possibility. Being starstruck is real, and, really, there’s not a lot going on in Akron.

Photos: All-New GMC Hummer EV

Wetter than a 30-foot jumper

Photo: General Motors

Riding on 36s

Photo: General Motors

Wanna drop the top? Hummer EV can do it

Photo: General Motors

Trail-capable, Akron-ready

Photo: General Motors

LeBron took up the mantle of GMC Hummer EV ambassador last year with a 30-second Super Bowl commercial. With the now-sold-out Edition 1 launching this fall and reservations still up for grabs on the Hummer EV2, EV2x, and EV3x, you can expect to see him and the supertruck sharing more screen time in the months and years ahead. (Hopefully with proper video orientation.)

