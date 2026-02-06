Left in a Barn Since 1982, This Renault 5 Has Only 12 Kilometers

In the back of a barn somewhere in southern France, under a layer of dust and time, sat a car that had never been used. Its tires were deflated, its paint dulled, but the odometer showed just 12 kilometers. That’s not a typo. Not 12,000, twelve.

The car in question is a 1982 renault 5 TL, a modest hatchback once common on French roads. This one, however, never got the chance to live the everyday life it was built for. And now, more than four decades after it left the factory, it’s heading to auction, completely original and almost entirely untouched.

The Renault 5: A Very Ordinary Icon

The renault 5 was introduced in 1972 as a response to growing demand for compact, economical vehicles in urban Europe. Small, light, and relatively affordable, it quickly became one of Renault’s most successful models. Over 5.5 million units were produced by the time it was replaced by the Supercinq in 1984.

The model found recently is a TL version, equipped with a 1.1-liter petrol engine and a four-speed manual gearbox. It was sold new in 1982 to a garage owner in the Alpes-Maritimes region, who apparently stored it with the intention of selling it later. For reasons that remain unclear, possibly illness, or a change in plans, it stayed parked, unregistered, and uncirculated for 43 years.

According to Motor1 France, the vehicle was kept in dry indoor conditions, which helped protect it from major deterioration. Though some surface corrosion is visible, and the plastic trims show signs of aging, the mechanical components and interior appear original and undamaged. The car retains its factory upholstery, dashboard, steering wheel, and even its original Michelin tires.

© phares_jaunes_et_damiers / Instagram

Not Restored, Simply Never Used

Unlike restored vintage cars, which are often rebuilt with replacement parts and modern finishes, this renault 5 is preserved exactly as it left the factory. It shows the passage of time, but not of use. No mileage beyond delivery checks. No registrations, no modifications.

This is what collectors sometimes refer to as a “time capsule” car. And while the base model R5 TL is not rare, examples like this are. Most were driven for years, then scrapped or worn down. A unit with only delivery mileage offers something different: a direct reference to the manufacturing standards and design details of its era.

According to industry estimates quoted by Classic Trader, vehicles under 100 kilometers, when fully original, can sell for up to 50% more than even well-restored equivalents. Not necessarily because they are in better condition, but because they represent something nearly impossible to replicate: a preserved moment in automotive history.

A Symbolic Rediscovery

This rediscovery comes just months before Renault is expected to officially launch the all-new electric Renault 5, a retro-inspired model aiming to echo the spirit of the original with modern technology. The coincidence is striking. On one hand, the old R5 reemerges after decades of silence. On the other, a new one is being prepared to hit the road in a completely different form.

While the old R5 was built for simplicity and utility, the new model is shaped by environmental targets, digital systems, and urban electric mobility. Together, they highlight just how much has changed, not only in automotive engineering but in the role cars play in everyday life.

Heading to Auction

The car is due to be auctioned by Aguttes, a French auction house known for its expertise in vintage automobiles. The sale is scheduled for 15 March 2024, as part of a classic car event organized by the firm. It will be offered without reserve, which makes the final price hard to predict. Although it’s not a high-spec model, its condition and mileage make it unique on the market.

Aguttes has confirmed that the car will be sold with its original documents, unused registration plates, and delivery accessories intact. It has not been mechanically recommissioned yet, meaning the future buyer will need to plan a technical inspection and careful servicing before any road use is considered.