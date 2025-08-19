Legendary Motorcycle Brand Returns with the Coolest Cruiser in Years

Buell, a name that always brings to mind bold ideas and daring designs in the bike world, is back in the spotlight. Founded by Erik Buell in 1983, the brand is gearing up to roll out the Super Cruiser—a ride that mixes timeless looks with next-level performance. This news is not just big for bike fans but also for anyone who loves watching how motorcycle craftsmanship evolves. As Buell gets ready to launch this model, it marks an exciting moment in the history of a brand known for constantly raising the bar.

The legacy of buell motorcycles

Buell’s journey began with its founder, Erik Buell, who made a lasting impression on the industry. After cutting his teeth as an engineer at Harley-Davidson, Erik set out to build motorcycles that were both inventive and powerful. Under his lead, Buell became famous for crafting bikes that grabbed attention and broke the mold. Over nearly twenty years, the brand worked partly under the Harley-Davidson banner, churning out an impressive 136,923 bikes during that time. The final Harley-branded Buell bike left the production line in 2009.

Erik’s work in the world of motorcycling earned him a spot in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, cementing his reputation as a real trailblazer. After his stint with Harley-Davidson, he went on to launch projects like Erik Buell Racing and even dipped into the electric vehicle market with Fuell, although that ride ended in bankruptcy. Now in his mid-70s, Erik still plays a key role as Buell prepares for its latest ride.

Introducing the super cruiser

The buzz around the new Super Cruiser is building as it nears its final test run before production kicks off this fall. Dubbed “beautifully beastly,” this bike is set to win hearts with its bold look and solid performance.

Under the hood, the Super Cruiser packs a 1,190cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that dishes out a whopping 175 horsepower and 100 ft-lbs of torque. This puts it in a strong position compared to rides like Harley-Davidson’s Fat Boy Gray Ghost, which sports a larger 1,923cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom V-Twin engine but only manages 101 horsepower and 122 ft-lbs of torque.

Design and performance on point

The Super Cruiser isn’t just about raw power—it’s also loaded with high-end parts that make riding a dream. It rides smooth thanks to Fox front and rear suspension, and you can count on its Brembo dual-disc braking system when you need to slow down fast. Add Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tires into the mix, and you’ve got a bike built to perform.

Staying true to Buell’s flair for eye-catching designs, the Super Cruiser was developed in partnership with Roland Sands Design. It rocks an aggressive look with upside-down bar-end mirrors and a Memphis Shades cafe-style front fairing. The stitched black Saddlemen seat not only adds style but also upholds rider comfort.

Unique features like 17-inch wheels and the signature Buell swingarm give the bike a distinct look. Its exhaust system, fading from shiny chrome to matte black finishes, perfectly blends classic vibes with modern touches.

Looking ahead: what to expect

Enthusiasts are eagerly counting down the days until the Super Cruiser hits the market, priced at $25,900—just a smidge more than Harley’s Fat Boy Gray Ghost at $25,399. There’s plenty of chatter about whether this new model will stick to its traditional Buell DNA or borrow a page from some of Erik’s less successful projects like Fuell. Still, many are optimistic, betting that this launch could mark a turning point for Buell.

Reflecting on the journey from Erik’s early days at Harley-Davidson to the many twists and turns along the way, it’s hard not to get excited about what the future holds. This new release may just be the start of a fresh chapter where innovation and tradition ride side by side.