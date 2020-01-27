No Comments

[PHOTOS] Two Lexus Concepts Come to the Montreal International Auto Show

Photo: Lexus

Just in time for the company’s 30th anniversary, Lexus debuted some seriously stunning exhibits at the Montreal International Auto Show. Here, two of the innovative concept cars made their Canadian debut: the LC Convertible Concept and the GX Overland Concept.

LC Convertible Concept

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

This eye-catching convertible is designed to be alluring. Based on the beloved Lexus LC series coupe, this athletic car boasts sculpted lines and tailored seats. However, this model is more of a prototype than a concept — a production version of the LC 500 Convertible is set to hit dealership lots sometime in 2020.

From what we know so far, this model is set to boast front-seat neck warmers, while the rear headrests sport high-quality speakers, so all of your passengers can rock out with concert-quality surround sound. It also boasts forged carbon fiber components, including its inner door panel and trunk-lid inner panel.

GX Overland Concept

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

According to Lexus, the concept of “Beauty meets Beast” is the driving idea behind this capable concept crossover. Designed to be your companion for exploring the furthest reaches of the Canadian wilderness, this models boasts a 4.6-liter V8 and comes standard with features designed to enhance its off-road capabilities. It’s also the only model in its class to boast true body-on-frame construction.

This concept car began its journey as a 2020 GX 460 Executive Package model. That production model was equipped with a rooftop tent, a bed, and even showering facilities so you can camp in style and comfort. It also boasts a custom front bumper and full armor on its underbody and side panels.

More Lexus luxury

Alongside those two concept models, the automaker showcased the full lineup of luxury models at the Montreal International Auto Show. Guests were invited to learn more about Lexus innovations, including Lexus Enform Services, hybrid technology, and the advanced Lexus Safety System + 2.0 .